This actress used to shiver while romancing her superstar brother-in-law, her nervousness made the film flop, her name is Simple Kapadia

There are several sister duos in the Bollywood industry who tried to establish themselves, but only one did, and another left the showbiz world. Today, we will discuss one such actress sister duo who made it big in Bollywood. However, only one of them sustained in the industry. While one of the sisters was married to India’s superstar, the other left the industry and married a businessman. If you are wondering the name of this actress, then she was Simple Kapadia, sister of Dimple Kapadia.

When Simple Kapadia Romanced Brother-in-Law Rajesh Khanna

Simple’s sister Dimple was married to India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna. However, when Simple started her career with the film Anurodh, she had to romance her brother-in-law Rajesh Khanna. Reports claim that in an interview, she said that she was not comfortable doing that scene.

Simple said, “This film was not at all like Bobby and cannot be compared to it. Like I can never become Dimple. Actually, I used to feel very uncomfortable while working with Rajesh Khanna because when you know someone very well personally, it feels strange to see a different side of them in front of the camera.”

Talking about her experience of this film, Simple said, “Before starting the shooting, I thought that having someone close to me would be a great moral support for me. But actually, I was quite nervous, probably because I was acting in front of a very experienced actor. Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) was very helpful, but I felt that if I made a mistake, he too did not feel comfortable speaking to me directly about the scene.”

Following her first film, Simple could not make a mark in the industry and decided to quit. She later worked as a costume designer in many films. For this, she was also honoured with a National Award.











