This scene was deleted from Sholay, took 3 days to shoot it, but never made to theatre, scene is…

This scene from Sholay made everyone very emotional. Now this actor recalled his memories related to Sholay. Read on to find more.

On 15 August 1975, one of the best films of Indian cinema, Sholay, was released. Today, this film has completed 50 years. On the occasion of the film’s 50th anniversary, Sachin Pilgaonkar, who played the character of Ahmed in the film, refreshed his memories related to the film. He told how it took three days to shoot his death scene in the film. He said that the director had gifted him an air conditioner.

This scene of Sholay that made everyone emotional

In Sholay, Sachin played the role of Ahmed, a 16-17-year-old boy. Sachin was 16 years old when Ramesh Sippy cast him in the film. Sachin told that he was told how his death scene would be a turning point in the film. Sachin said that Ramesh Sippy wanted someone who could make the audience emotional. He saw his work in Brahmachari and felt that he was fit for this role.

Took three days to shoot the scene

Talking about his death scene, Sachin said, “On the first day of my shoot, the scene was being shot where my body is brought to the village after Gabbar kills me. It took three days to shoot this scene, and the entire cast was involved in it.”

Sachin’s scene was cut from the film

The scene where Gabbar catches him and kills him was not shown in the film. When Sachin was asked about this, did he feel bad about his scene being cut? Sachin replied, “When that scene was removed from the final cut, I was initially disappointed, but from the director’s point of view, I understood why it was done. I was told that the runtime of the film had to be controlled. Also, Ramesh ji felt that showing the murder of a 16-17 year old boy on screen would be too cruel.”

During this conversation, Sachin told that Ramesh Sippy had gifted him his first air conditioner. He had installed that AC at his home. Sachin said that this is a special memory.











