War 2 box office collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan – Jr. NTR’s film trails Rajinikanth’s Coolie by Rs…, competes for top spot

War 2 can easily match the earnings of Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Coolie after a long weekend, including Independence Day holiday. Check detailed box office clash report.

On August 14, a major clash unfolded between Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Coolie and Hrithik Roshan – Jr. NTR’s War 2. Both films were expected to deliver strong box office performances, and they did. However, in comparison, Yash Raj Films’ big-budget action film has fallen behind Rajinikanth’s action thriller. Despite featuring two of the biggest superstars from Bollywood and Telugu cinema, War 2 has not managed to surpass Thalaiva. The Day 1 collections for both films are now out, and the numbers might surprise you.

How many crores did War 2 open with?

According to Sacnilk’s data, the sixth installment of the YRF Spy Universe, a sequel to 2019’s War, has opened strongly. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer War 2 earned Rs 52.50 crore across all languages on its opening day. This includes Rs 29 crore from the Hindi version, Rs 23.25 crore from Telugu, and Rs 25 lakh from Tamil. In terms of viewership, War 2 had a slow start but gained momentum during the evening and night shows. The film-tracking website reported an occupancy rate of 16.37% in the morning, 23.67% in the afternoon, 29% in the evening, and 47.90% at night. Encouragingly, War 2 is not too far behind Coolie and may soon close the gap.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1



Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Aamir Khan starrer Coolie received mixed to positive reviews from critics, but it has clearly won over the audience, enjoying a bumper start at the box office. According to Sacnilk data, Coolie earned a whopping Rs 65 crore in India on its opening day. The website reported an impressive occupancy rate – 81.95% in morning shows, 85.13% in the afternoon, 86.57% in the evening, and a remarkable 94.32% at night. According to some trade analysts, Coolie has also had a phenomenal global opening, grossing Rs 120-150 crore worldwide, the highest ever for a Tamil film.

Can War 2 bridge the gap and match Coolie’s success?

War 2 has recorded the biggest opening in Bollywood, surpassing Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which was Rs 31 crore. However, it still lags behind its competitor Coolie in first-day collections. This gap is largely due to the negative reviews War 2 has received, which have impacted its performance. While War 2 is expected to do well at the box office during the Independence Day holiday, the real test will begin after the extended weekend. It will be interesting to see which film ultimately pulls ahead – War 2 or Coolie.











