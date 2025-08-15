Home

Entertainment

War 2 box office collection day 2: Will Independence Day holiday help Hrithik Roshan – Jr. NTR’s film overtake Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

The Independence Day holiday collection has boosted Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2, helping the film break records. But can it also surpass Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Coolie?

War 2 Box Office Collection on Independence Day: Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 can’t stop, won’t stop making money, as the film made history on Independence Day, August 15. Despite an underwhelming response from critics and audiences, War 2 has become the third-biggest opener in the YRF Spy Universe. Though it had the potential to be Bollywood’s first Rs 100 crore net opener, it missed the mark by a significant margin, and the credit for that goes to Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Still, we can say that the Ayan Mukerji directorial posted solid numbers on Day 1 compared to other Spy Universe films.

On Day 1 of its release, War 2 earned Rs 51.5 crore in India, with the majority coming from the Hindi belt, i.e. Rs 9 crore. From the Telugu-speaking states, the film collected Rs 22.25 crore, thanks largely to Jr. NTR’s massive fan base.

Can War 2 Surpass Coolie?

On Day 2, August 15, the Independence Day holiday gave the film a major boost. By 7 PM on Friday, War 2 had earned Rs 42 crore, bringing its total net collection in India to Rs 93 crore. The earnings from night shows are yet to be added, but early predictions suggest that War 2 is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India by the end of Day 2.

Will Independence Day holiday benefit War 2 to beat Coolie?

With Independence Day falling on a Friday, War 2 still has Saturday and Sunday to boost its box office performance, which could help it surpass Rajinikanth’s unstoppable Coolie. According to the trade website Sacnilk.com, Hrithik Roshan’s film is just Rs 5 crore behind Coolie, which had a net collection of Rs 97 crore in India by 7 PM on Day 2.

Well, we’ll have to wait for the first weekend collections of War 2 and Coolie to see which film takes the lead.











