Who is Shehbaz Badesha, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, and how is he connected to Bigg Boss 19?

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 will soon start. However, do you know that Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha is connected to this season’s reality show. Scroll down to read how.

When it comes to reality shows in India, hands down, no one can stir up drama, entertainment, and controversy quite like Bigg Boss. For over a decade, Salman Khan has hosted the seasons except for seasons 1, 2, and 3. Now, once again, a new season of the show is gearing up for release. Bigg Boss 19 is making noise on social media with fans speculating the list of contenders. Amid this, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, has been confirmed as one of the contestants.

What does this New Feature of ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ in Bigg Boss 19 Mean?

On Thursday, JioCinema dropped a new promo of the upcoming season where Salman revealed a new feature called ‘Fans Ka Faisla.’ This feature allows fans to take complete control of a contestant’s journey and transforms the audience from passive viewers into active participants.

Two finalists are in the race for one coveted spot: Shehbaz Badesha — brother of Bigg Boss alumna Shehnaaz Gill — and Mridul Tiwari, the YouTuber behind the hit comedy channel The MriDul, which boasts over 18 million subscribers. With these two names now officially confirmed as contestants, it will be interesting to see who the fans really pick.

Who is Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother, Shehbaz Badesha?

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, is a social media personality who works as a singer, YouTuber, and aspiring actor. Shehbaz has also released his own music video, Aunda Janda on YouTube. He is an active social media user and often posts on Instagram. Shehbaz was also seen in Bigg Boss 13, where he supported his sister Shehnaaz, who was a contestant. He was also a part of the show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Apart from Instagram, Shehbaz is also an active user on X, where he shares updates about his upcoming projects. Meanwhile, coming back to Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz is running for contendership in the reality show.

Commenting on the one-of-a-kind fan-driven format, Shehbaz Badesha said, “Last time I came in for a short spin, bas ek chhota sa jhalak dikhaya tha, but this time, main pura season ka tadka ban ke jaaunga. I’ve been part of Bigg Boss before, but always from the sidelines—either cheering for my sister Shehnaz or visiting as a guest. This time, it’s different… this time, it could be MY journey.”

He added, "I'm not just a 'celebrity sibling'; I'm someone who's been underestimated and overlooked. I know the kind of energy I bring—unfiltered, unpredictable, and unapologetically Punjabi. I'm not here to play safe or be everyone's best friend. I'm here to shake things up and give people something to talk about. The best part is that the audience gets to decide if I even step inside. I promise to make this season as entertaining as Shehnaz's season was. If you want someone who won't play it safe, vote Shehbaz."












