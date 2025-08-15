Home

Who is the richest member of the Deol family? Has a net worth of Rs 400 crore, not Sunny, Esha, or Bobby Deol; name is…

When the name of the Deol family is taken in Bollywood, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are mentioned first. There was a time when Sunny Deol’s films were dominated by dialogue and action, and Bobby Deol had also given many hit films. But there was another member of this family, who neither did strong action nor adapted himself to masala films, he was Abhay Deol. Initially, he was often ignored by calling him the ‘third Deol’. But today Abhay has not only created a separate identity for himself, but has also gone far ahead of Sunny and Bobby in terms of wealth.

Who is this member of the Deol family?

Abhay Deol started his career in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Socha Na Tha’. After this, he worked in films like Dev D, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raanjhanaa, and Shanghai. These films may not have earned much money, but his acting was highly praised. Talking about the box office, only 3 films of Abhay have been big hits – Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Raanjhanaa. But still Abhay’s different thinking and script choice made him the face of ‘parallel cinema’.

How did Abhay become the richest ‘Deol’?

While Sunny Deol’s net worth is around Rs 120 crores and Bobby Deol’s is Rs 70 crores. At the same time, Abhay Deol’s total assets are estimated to be Rs 400 crores in 2023-24. This information has come from websites like Lifestyle Asia and Madhyam. Abhay’s earnings are not only from films. He is also earning crores through business investments and property deals. According to reports, he earns around Rs 10 crores every year from acting and OTT projects. His recent web series ‘Trial by Fire’ (2023) received appreciation from both audiences and critics. The series came on Netflix and his performance in it was highly appreciated.

Far from fame, close to peace

Abhay Deol said in an interview, “I have never been influenced by fame or money. Real satisfaction comes when you are able to do what you want to do. Small budget films matter more to me because they present me in my real form.” This thinking of his explains why he never participated in the race to become a ‘mainstream hero’, but still today he has become the most successful and wealthy Deol.











