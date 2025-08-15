Home

Entertainment

Coolie ending explained: Will Deva aka Rajinikanth and Dahaa aka Aamir Khan unite? Find out here

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest release, Coolie has become the talk of the town, and the talking point of the film is when Aamir Khan meets Rajinikanth. Read on to know what happens in the end.

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, hits theatres on August 14, 2025. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed films such as Leo, Kaithi, and Vikram, is in charge of this one. The action thriller starring pan-Indian superstar Rajinikanth is already making a lot of stir. Not only has the premise of the film earned a lot of attention, but so has the ensemble cast. However, since the film’s premiere, fans have been anxious to learn more about Coolie’s finale. Coolie’s involvement in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) has sparked numerous suspicions. This is what we know.

Star cast of Coolie

Before digging into Coolie’s denouement, let us meet the film’s cast. Rajinikanth played ‘Deva’, Nagarjuna Akkineni played ‘Simon’, Soubin Shahir played ‘Dayalan’ a.k.a ‘Dayal’, Shruti Haasan played ‘Preethi’, ‘Deva’s’ daughter, Sathyaraj played ‘Rajasekar’, and Aamir Khan played ‘Dahaa’.

Know Coolie’s plot

Coolie’s story turned to a flashback, depicting ‘Deva’ fighting ‘Simon’. He said that many years ago, he was a labour union leader when ‘Simon’s’ father, ‘Xavier’, attempted to frame and falsely accuse 100 coolies and execute them. To save the workers, ‘Deva’ had to assassinate ‘Xavier’ in front of the little ‘Simon’. This encounter revealed why ‘Simon’ harboured such great resentment for ‘Deva’.

Aside from gold smuggling, ‘Simon’ ran a dark trade that involved him murdering workmen and selling their hearts abroad. Later, when ‘Simon’ travelled abroad, ‘Dayalan’ murdered ‘Simon’s’ son and accused ‘Deva’. ‘Preethi’, who was in captivity, was able to call ‘Deva’ using a coolie number taught by her father, causing ‘Deva’ to understand that ‘Preethi’ was his biological kid. After discovering her true identity, he became outraged and murdered ‘Simon’, destroying his business. He kept the truth from ‘Preethi’ out of fear that it would ruin her life. She left believing that ‘Deva’ was merely her guardian, while he remained silent, concealing the anguish of a father’s affection.

Is Coolie linked to Lokesh Cinematic Universe?

Coolie’s joining LCU, along with Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, generated a lot of talk. For the uninitiated, the LCU connection appeared in Leo during a post-credits sequence featuring Kamal Haasan’s voice from Vikram. However, Coolie has no such relationship, and there is no post-credits scene either. In truth, Aamir’s character, ‘Dahaa’, is not related to Suriya’s ‘Rolex’ in Vikram.

Does Aamir Khan join hands with Rajinikanth in Coolie?

Aamir Khan makes an appearance as ‘Dahaa’ in the final scene. He was Simon’s boss and the leader of his enterprise. When he discovered about ‘Deva’, he wanted to team up with him. However, ‘Deva’ declined his offer, while ‘Dahaa’ promised to take revenge for ‘Simons’ death.











