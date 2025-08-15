Home

President Murmu, on the eve of Independence Day, paid tribute to freedom fighters, and called for collective resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

79th Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: People of India are celebrating the 79th Independence Day on Friday with zeal and patriotic fervour. On the eve of Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation and remembered the sacrifices of freedom fighters, lauding India’s democratic ethos. She spoke about the country’s economic resilience, infrastructure expansion, and major initiatives taken by the central government, such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The President highlighted the nation’s resolute action against terrorism via Operation Sindoor. “I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism,” she said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations from the Red Fort by unfurling the National Flag today. He will also address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.











