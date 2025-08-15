You won’t believe how much Kriti Sanon spent to buy her dream home in Mumbai, it is worth Rs…

Home

Kriti Sanon recently became the resident of one of Mumbai’s posh area – Pali Hali area. Scroll donw to read everything about her new home.

In the world of Bollywood, stars just don’t shine in the glitz and glamour of the silver screen, they spill over into the way stars live off-screen. From luxurious cars to sprawling sea-facing villas and sky-high penthouses, homes of actors in the industry are as grand as one can expect. Today, we will discuss the only Indian actress who made it to the World’s Most Beautiful Actress list released by IMDb.

Kriti Sanon’s Extravagant Home

Kriti Sanon is among one of Bollywood’s divas who have entertained audiences with her various hits. From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Mimi, the actress did some remarkable performances in several of her films. Now, Kriti is another actress whose name has been added to the glittering skyline of Mumbai’s Pali Hill.

If reports by The Economic Times are to be believed, then Kriti bought a sea-facing duplex penthouse in Supreme Prana Tower located in the Pali Hill area of Bandra West.

While it is evident how expensive Bandra West is, Kriti’s duplex penthouse will give you all the feels of lavish, fancy, and extravagant living.

What is the Cost of Kriti Sanon’s Penthouse?

Kriti’s luxurious duplex penthouse is spread over 6,636 square feet carpet area and is located on the 14th and 15th floors.

The house is none less than a dream place as it gives a sea view of the Mumbai skyline. The rate per square foot of this property is around Rs. 1.18 lakh, making it one of the most expensive real estate deals in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Coming to the price of Kriti Sanon’s home, Kriti paid Rs. 84.16 crore for this property with GST. Kriti Sanon has paid stamp duty of Rs. 3.91 crore on this luxury purchase. Due to the 1% discount given by the Maharashtra government for female homebuyers, the rate was 5%. Apart from the penthouse, Kriti will also get six exclusive car parking slots.

Apart from Kriti, there are a bunch of other notable residents of that area from B-town, which include Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, while Shah Rukh Khan is currently staying in a rented property nearby as his iconic residence, Mannat, undergoes renovation.











