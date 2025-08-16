Home

Mumbai Rain Havoc: 2 dead in Vikhroli, IMD issues red alert, police issues advisory for…

Mumbai Rains: Monsoon creates havoc in Maximum City – Mumbai**,** as heavy showers lashed the city in the wee hours of Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an orange and red alert for Mumbai and adjacent areas. The incessant heavy rain led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a landslide in Vikhroli West after soil and stones fell onto a hut.

Mumbai Police Issues Advisory

Citing waterlogged roads amid heavy rains, the Mumbai Police has issued an advisory for people requesting to refrain from unnecessary travel amid an orange alert.

“Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert and Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103,” Mumbai Police post read.

IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts For Mumbai And Thane

The weather department has issued a Red and Orange alert for Mumbai and the adjacent Thane district for Saturday. In Palghar, a downpour is expected on Sunday and is expected to continue until August 19. IMD has also issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri for heavy rain, which can be extended till Tuesday.

Yesterday, IMD issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Severe Waterlogging

Incessant downpours lashed the city, leading to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Areas such as Vashi, Kings Circle, Gandhi Market, Andheri, Kurla and Chembur inducted and facing severe waterlogging. Not only major roads, but railway tracks have been filled with rainwater.

BMC Issues Emergency Contact Number

Citing the situation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people to adopt safety measures and avoid unnecessary travel. It has also issued an emergency contact number.

“The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Mumbai. Mumbaikars, if not necessary, please avoid stepping out of home. In case of any need, please contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Main Control Room at 1916 for assistance and official information,” the post read.

Highest Single-Day Rainfall In August

The maximum city has witnessed its highest single-day rainfall on Thursday. As per IMD, 53mm of rain recorded in Colaba observatory.

IMD reported that extensive rainfall in various regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, was caused by a low-pressure system located over the west-central and nearby northwest Bay of Bengal.











