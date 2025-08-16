Home

Mumbai Rain Havoc: 2 dead in Vikhroli, IMD issues red alert, police issues advisory for…

Mumbai: Monsoon creates havoc in Maximum City – Mumbai as heavy showers lashed the city in the wee hours of Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued orange and red alert for Mumbai and adjacent areas. The incessant heavy rain led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Two persons were killed and other two sustained injuries in a landslide in Vikhroli West after soil and stones fell onto a hut.

Mumbai Police Issues Advisory

Citing waterlogged roads amid heavy rains, the Mumbai Police has issued an advisory for people requesting to refrain from unnecessary travel amid orange alert.

“Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert and Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103,” Mumbai Police post read.











