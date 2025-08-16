Home

‘The Kerala Story’ National Award row: Adah Sharma hits back at criticism, says, ‘We can’t snatch away…’

While the film walked away with top honours, lead actress Ada Sharma says she sees “villains” only in those spreading negativity without reason.

The storm around The Kerala Story refuses to settle. Despite facing heavy backlash since its release, the film recently picked up two National Awards—Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography. But along with recognition came a fresh wave of criticism, with many questioning whether the honours were deserved.

The controversy dates back to 2023 when the film first hit theatres. Accusations flew that it painted Muslims in a negative light, spreading a propaganda-driven narrative. For some, it was an untold truth; for others, a dangerous distortion.

Ada Sharma’s Stand on Negativity

Speaking exclusively to News18, lead actress Ada Sharma shared how she views the debate. “Kahaniyon mein villain kabhi nahi sochte ki hero jeetne ke yogya hai. I’m not calling everyone a villain. Everyone has the right to their opinion. But if you spread negativity without reason, then yes, you are the villain,” she said.

Her words hinted at a clear divide—those who simply disagreed and those who, in her view, aimed to pull the film down for no reason. “Just like we don’t question those who like the film, we can’t snatch away opinions of those who don’t. But pointless negativity is a different matter,” she added.

Propaganda or Reality?

On being asked about the “propaganda” tag, Sharma was blunt. “Until it happens to you or someone in your family, you don’t want to believe it’s true,” she said.

The actress also revealed that industry applause wasn’t exactly overwhelming. “From the industry’s side, I don’t think that appreciation came. My parents are not from films, so for me, appreciation depends on how we take it. I did receive personal messages from colleagues, but I can’t force them to put it out in public,” she confessed.

Political Firestorm in Kerala

The backlash reached political circles too. Kerala Chief Minister slammed the National Award jury, saying that honouring The Kerala Story was an “insult” to Indian cinema’s legacy of unity and secular values. He accused the film of defaming the state and spreading communal poison.

Director Sudipto Sen, however, insists the story is rooted in fact. The film revolves around three women allegedly forced into conversion and radicalisation by ISIS—a plotline that sparked both sympathy and outrage.

As the debate deepens, one thing is clear: the film has divided opinions sharply. To some, it is truth-telling. To others, it's dangerous propaganda. But for Ada Sharma, the focus remains simple—filter the noise, face the villains, and keep moving forward.












