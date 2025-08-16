Home

After Amrita Singh, before Kareena Kapoor, this Italian beauty entered Saif Ali Khan’s life, but left after a shocking truth, her name was…

Between Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor, there was another woman in Saif Ali Khan’s life, a mystery not many remember today.

Saif Ali Khan’s personal life has always been under the spotlight. From marrying Amrita Singh, who was 12 years older, to tying the knot later with a younger Kareena Kapoor, every move grabbed headlines. But hidden between these two chapters was another story, one that involved an Italian woman who entered his life when he was still healing from his divorce. Her name was Rosa Catalano.

Who was Rosa Catalano?

Rosa wasn’t just a passing face. Born in Italy and raised in Switzerland, she worked as a model and even stepped briefly into Bollywood. She performed an item song in the film Shaurya, which caught attention for its boldness. Yet, her biggest claim to fame came when she was spotted with Saif. For nearly two years, the two were seen together at public events, sparking endless speculation.

How did they meet?

In an interview, Rosa once revealed that she met Saif in Kenya, not knowing much about him at the time. Later, when she moved to India, she discovered the truth — that he had already been married, divorced, and was a father to Sara and Ibrahim. She confessed that Saif had not told her about this initially, which left her shocked.

Why did the relationship end?

While the bond looked strong, it didn’t last. After two years, the couple went their separate ways. Rosa hinted that differences and hidden truths played their part. Eventually, she drifted away from Bollywood and the public eye, choosing a quieter life away from the limelight.

When Rosa got upset with Saif and Kareena’s shoot

Years later, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recalled an incident that added fuel to gossip. He revealed how Rosa grew upset when Saif and Kareena posed together for a magazine cover. “Saif and Kareena had amazing chemistry,” he remembered. “During that photoshoot, Saif’s girlfriend got very angry, questioning why the shoot was happening when they weren’t even working on a film together.”

Did Saif and Kareena ever imagine marriage then?

Interestingly, at that time, neither Saif nor Kareena was dating each other. Both were in separate relationships. Marriage wasn’t even a thought. Yet destiny had other plans. Years later, when Saif and Kareena finally began dating, Ratnani gifted them a framed version of that same photoshoot — a picture that now feels like a sign of what was to come.

The chapter that few recall

Saif and Kareena went on to date for five years before marrying in 2012. But tucked away in the timeline is the story of Rosa Catalano — the Italian beauty who stood beside Saif when his life was in transition. A chapter whispered about once, but is almost forgotten today.











