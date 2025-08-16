Home

Agni-5 can reduce Beijing and Islamabad to ashes with help of THIS new technology, it is…

New Delhi: India’s Agni-5 missile is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which is equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV) technology, making it extremely lethal. Agni-5, equipped with this technology, can hit cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, as well as Beijing and Shanghai in China. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is making Agni-5 more advanced. MIRV technology is considered very good for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Let’s understand this.

What is MIRV technology?

MIRV means Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles. This technology allows a missile to carry multiple weapons, including nuclear weapons, each of which is designed to be capable of hitting different targets. India’s MIRV technology missile has been developed by DRDO under Mission Divyastra. This system is equipped with an indigenous avionics system and high high-accuracy sensor package. It ensures that the missiles reach the target accurately and shoot down enemy missiles on the way. This is the reason why Pakistan and China are in tension.

How lethal is India’s Agni-5 missile?

The Agni-5 missile can travel 24 times faster than the speed of sound, reaching a speed of 29,401 km per hour. Equipped with advanced navigation systems, including a ring laser gyroscope inertial navigation system (NavIC) and satellite guidance, this missile can destroy any target with accuracy. Its range is up to 5 thousand km, but it can be increased to 8,000.

Why is China worried by this missile?

Many cities of China are within the range of Agni-5 equipped with MIRV technology. This missile is capable of targeting the whole of China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong. This missile, which is expert in hitting the target accurately, attacks the enemy base ruthlessly. A nuclear-weapon-equipped Agni-5 can target even beyond 5000 km. It can reduce to ashes the major industrial cities of China.

Does Pakistan have an ICBM?

Pakistan’s Ghauri-2 missile has a range of 2300 km, and Shaheen-2 missile has a range of 2500 km. Pakistan is also working on Shaheen-3, which can have a range of up to 2700 km. This means that Pakistan only has medium-range missiles.

Agni-5 is capable of carrying a bunker-buster warhead

The DRDO is developing a modified version of the Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile. The original version of Agni-V has a range of more than 5000 km, and this missile usually carries a nuclear warhead. Its modified version will be a conventional weapon capable of carrying a massive 7500 kg bunker-buster warhead.











