Andersen Consulting strengthens its capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Nisos, a U.S.-based human risk management firm that delivers intelligence-led solutions to identify and mitigate emerging threats targeting people, operations, and organizational integrity.

Founded in 2015, Nisos specializes in human risk management, offering a suite of services that includes insider threat intelligence, executive digital protection, employment fraud protection, third-party assessments, event-driven investigations, and threat monitoring. The firm’s open-source intelligence solutions identify adversarial behavior and deliver actionable insights through a combination of white-glove services and proprietary human risk management platform, Ascend.

“Nisos was founded on the belief that human-driven threats require tailored, intelligence-led solutions,” said CEO of Nisos Ryan LaSalle. “Our team brings together expertise from national security, law enforcement, and private sector intelligence to surface risks before they escalate. Becoming a collaborating firm of Andersen Consulting allows us to continue empowering organizations to act decisively in the face of emerging human risk, and protect their people and business at scale.”

“Nisos offers a depth of experience in threat attribution and human risk intelligence that is rare in the market,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their approach enhances our ability to support clients navigating security, legal, and reputational risks with precision and speed, adding a valuable layer of insight to our global consulting platform.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

