Home

Sports

WATCH: Bipasha Basu’s THROWBACK video with Cristiano Ronaldo after football star…

Actor Bipasha Basu took to social media to reminisce about her meeting with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The throwback video showed a moment she shared on stage.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu

Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu recently shared a nostalgic memory of meeting star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, coinciding with the announcement of his engagement to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Bipasha Basu shares throwback video with Ronaldo

Basu reposted a fan account’s old video of her and Ronaldo sharing a moment on stage on her Instagram story. The video was captioned as “That iconic stage moment: Bipasha Basu with Ronaldo”.

The Instagram post of Georgina Rodrigues announcing her enagagement with Ronaldo took social media by storm. Georgina displayed her stunning diamond ring on Instagram and captioned it as, “Yes, I do. In this and all my lives”.

The couple first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, and the following year they made their relationship public. They currently have five children: Alana and Bella, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and Ronaldo’s oldest son Cristiano Jr.

Bipasha clarified about her relationship with Ronaldo on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’

At the New Seven Wonders of the World event in Lisbon in 2007, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu had a meeting with Ronaldo. Additionally, they went to an after-party where a picture of the two went viral, igniting speculation about a potential romance.

Later, Basu clarified in the “Aap Ki Adalat” show. “He is very tall, and there was too much noise. Every time he had to talk to me, he had to bend down.”

Bipasha Basu received support online following Mrunal’s comment

The 46-year-old recently received a ton of support on the internet after fellow actor Mrunal Thakur made body-shaming remarks about her. In a now-viral old video, Thakur mockingly referred to her as “manly.”

In response, Basu wrote an empowering message that said, “Strong women lift each other up.” We should be strong, ladies. Gaining muscle will help you maintain good physical and mental health for the rest of your life. Dispel the long-held belief that women shouldn’t be physically or aesthetically strong!

On the professional front, Basu has stayed out of the limelight for a while. Her most recent work was in the 2020 web series ‘Dangerous’. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2025 film ‘Alone’, where she starred opposite her now-husband, Karan Singh Grover.











