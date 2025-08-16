Home

Entertainment

Bobby Deol’s biggest flop film, even Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar failed to save it, made for Rs 20 crore, earned just Rs…, movie is…

Once struggling at the box office, Bobby Deol roared back with Animal, breaking records with his villainous act.

Bobby Deol began his Bollywood career with the 1995 hit Barsaat, immediately making waves. The early years seemed promising with a few successful films, but over time, several flops dulled his star power.

What went wrong with the star-studded film?

In 2004, Bobby shared screen space with legends Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon, directed by Anil Sharma. The film also featured Divya Khosla, Sandali Sinha, Nagma, Danny Dengzongpa, Ashutosh Rana, and Govind Namdev.

Despite a Rs 20 crore budget, the film managed just Rs 11.56 crore in India and Rs 19.16 crore worldwide, making it a clear box office flop. Even the presence of top stars couldn’t save it.

How did Bobby Deol make his triumphant return?

Fast forward to 2023, Bobby reinvented himself as a villain in Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Playing the role of Abrar Haq, he received wide acclaim for his dark, intense performance.

The film shattered expectations, earning over Rs 900 crore worldwide and setting multiple box office records, reestablishing Bobby Deol as a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood.

Bobby Deol’s comeback

Bobby Deol’s journey highlights the unpredictable nature of stardom. From early hits to major flops, and now a celebrated return as a powerful villain, his story proves that reinvention and timing can revive even a fading career. Animal’s success has not only brought him back into the limelight but also reminded fans why his screen presence remains magnetic.











