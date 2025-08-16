Home

Jammu and Kashmir: Camera records havoc of Kishtwar cloudburst, flash flood videos surfaces on internet

16 residential houses and government buildings were gutted as a massive flash flood hit Kishtwar’s Chishoti village. Videos of the devastation have gone viral on the internet.

Kishtwar Cloudburst: A few minutes of a massive cloudburst has destroyed the Kishtwar district’s Chishoti village and has left a trail of devastation behind. The cloudburst swept away houses, makeshift structures and almost everything that came in its path. At least 60 people lost their lives and more than 100 people sustained injuries. Several videos of the horrific cloudburst have surfaced on the internet, showing the moment the area was hit by the flash flood. The clips show how pilgrims of the Machail Mata Yatra run for their lives amid chaos.











