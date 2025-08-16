Home

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez, but do you know who is the mother of his first child Cristiano Junior, her name is…, she lives in…

Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged to Georgina Rodriguez, but the mystery remains unsolved—who is the real mother of his first child Cristiano Jr.? Do you know her name and where she lives?



Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez, but do you know who is the mother of his first child Cristiano Junior, her name is…, she lives in…

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo’s name is not limited to his football achievements, but people are also very curious about his personal life. The world knows that he is an ideal father and a family man. He has five children, and his life is lively with supermodel Georgina Rodriguez. But the biggest question still remains – who is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s mother?

Birth and privacy decision

Ronaldo announced Junior’s birth in 2010. He shared the news of his son’s birth on social media but kept his mother’s identity a secret. He took this decision not only for his own privacy but also for his son’s. He had clearly said that he would tell his son the truth only when the right time comes.

Rumours and speculations

Over the years, many rumours have been flying around regarding this question. Sometimes it was said that Junior’s mother was a waitress from America, and sometimes claims were made by linking pictures of an unknown woman. Some theories also talked about surrogacy. However, no concrete evidence of any of these things was ever found. Ronaldo has also repeatedly said that he will never say anything publicly on this subject.

The future of Cristiano Jr.

Today, 14-year-old Cristiano Jr. is following in his father’s footsteps. He is associated with Al-Nassr’s youth team and the Mahd Academy in Riyadh. He is moving towards making his own identity in football. He is hardly affected by the mystery of his mother’s identity, because for him his family, father’s support, and siblings are everything.

The relationship between Cristiano Jr. and Ronaldo is not just that of a father and son but that of best friends. Even though the mystery remains unsolved, it is clear that Ronaldo is always standing by his son’s side to make his future bright.











