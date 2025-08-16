On 17 August 2025, the owner of the fischer Group of Companies celebrates his 75th birthday. This year, he also celebrates 50 years of service and 45 years as General Manager – impressive milestones for a consistently future-oriented entrepreneur. His principle: ‘Only those who focus on the future will be successful.’

Prof. Klaus Fischer in the customer centre at the companys Tumlingen site

Prof. Fischer is demanding and always ahead of his time. 50 years ago, at the age of 25, he joined the company as a graduate engineer (FH) and took over the test field. At that time, the company had around 1,000 employees and generated sales of 102 million German marks (approximately 51 million euros). Today, 4,700 people worldwide are part of the family-owned company with an annual turnover of over 1.11 billion euros in 2024.

Prof. Fischer soon became part of the management team. In 1980, he took over overall responsibility and developed his own vision. He took into account social changes, growing global competition and internal complexity while customer proximity, spirit of innovation and sustainable service have always played a central role.

New products are now being developed worldwide. Research and development are also becoming increasingly international. ‘Acting entrepreneurially, focusing on the customers and leading the company strategically into the future together with our employees – that was and is my goal,’ explains Prof. Fischer.

Strategic expansion of the company divisions

Prof. Fischer continuously expanded the fixing systems division. In 1993, the acquisition of Upat GmbH & Co. KG in Emmendingen (then Germanys second-largest plug manufacturer) secured his market leadership. In addition to plastic plugs, heavy-duty metal fastenings gained in importance. The integration of ROCCA Bauchemie GmbH & Co. KG (foams and silicones) in 1997 created todays successful chemical division in Denzlingen. Further expansion of the chemical division is imminent. This will further strengthen the fischer fastening technology in the long term whilst becoming aligned with the future of construction.

fischer mission statement and fischer ProcessSystem

Prof. Klaus Fischers understanding of progress is holistic. It was already in 1987 that he introduced a company mission statement. The values ‘innovative’, ‘reliable’ and ‘accountable’ were developed together with the employees and still apply to everyone in the company today. The group works worldwide in a results-oriented manner for the benefit of its customers. This is also achieved by avoiding waste and increasing added value. The fischer Process System was developed from the mission statement and the Japanese philosophy of KAIZEN, which stands for continuous change for the better.

Employees play a central role in this: with their experience, they recognise weak spots and know how the company can be improved. They are thus entrepreneurs within the company, take responsibility and initiate improvements on a daily basis. Mistakes are allowed, as long as they are not made twice. ‘We strive to be the best, not only in our products but also in our processes – in order to create real added value for our customers.’ In 2004, fischer Consulting was created from the expertise developed within the company. The internationally active process consultancy supports internal and external customers on their way to lean and efficient processes.

Fibre composite pioneer fisco

The subsidiary fisco was founded in 2015. Among other things, the fibre composite pioneer is the first company in the world to develop a non-combustible fibre composite material that is ideal for structural retrofitting. With its versatile products and solutions, fisco is represented in the construction industry, railway infrastructure, shipbuilding and vehicle equipment.

One year later, in 2016, Klaus Fischer strengthened the fischer Group of Companies’ activities in the field of electronic components with the acquisition of LNT Automation GmbH. The division, in the meantime renamed fischer Electronic Solutions, develops and manufactures customised electronic solutions for industry and medicine.

Inspiring young and old alike for technology – with fischertechnik

Over the past decades, the fischertechnik division has undergone continuous development. The multi-award-winning construction kits stand for quality, durability and a playful learning experience. Prof. Fischer is particularly keen to inspire young people – especially girls – to take an interest in technology at an early age. fischertechnik learning concepts are used in schools, colleges and universities – for example in training in the MINT subjects (mathematics, information technology, natural sciences and technology) or Industry 4.0. Today, fischertechnik is represented in over 60 countries worldwide.

Investments in education and health

‘The greatest asset and most important factor for success in our company are the employees – not the facilities and buildings,’ emphasises Prof. Fischer. Success depends largely on motivation and qualifications. That is why Prof. Fischer and his company invest heavily in training and further education. There are various talent pools. The Klaus Fischer Education Centre, the companys own training facility, has held around 1,000 free events on various topics since it was founded in 2010. In addition, all employees and pensioners have free access to the companys own fitness studio seven days a week at the company’s Waldachtal site.

Professional sustainability

Sustainability is a particularly important issue for Prof. Fischer. It is managed holistically within the company, resulting in lean processes, speed and efficiency. The company passes on its knowledge and experience through the fischer Sustainability Campus and trains future sustainability managers. The company has received the German Sustainability Award in the ‘Large Companies’ category and numerous other awards for its commitment to sustainability.

Prof. Klaus Fischers commitment extends far beyond the company: in 2015, he established the Klaus Fischer Foundation for Children and Youth Education. Numerous institutions – kindergartens, schools, associations – benefit from his donations, as do international projects. He has also received numerous awards for this work: in 1996, he was awarded the Baden-Wrttemberg Business Medal; in 1998, he received the Training Oscar from the Junior Chamber; in 2001, he was awarded the Cross of Merit, 1st Class; and in 2013, he received the Grashof Medal from the Association of German Engineers, VDI. He has also been made an honorary professor at Tongji University in Shanghai and an honorary senator in Vienna and Stuttgart. In 2016, he received the Global DIY Lifetime Award, and in 2020, the title ‘Host of the Year’ for the company restaurant in Waldachtal. This was followed in 2021 by the title of Dottore Magistrale ad honorem from the University of Padua and, in 2024, the title of Dr.-Ing. E. h. from the University of Stuttgart.

Looking ahead

Prof. Klaus Fischer has a clear vision for the future of his company. ‘It is very important to me that we focus on tomorrow and the day after tomorrow and prepare our company for the future,’ he says. Artificial intelligence, digitalisation and robotics have long been part of the fischer Group of Companies. The best example of this is the fischer BauBot construction robot. Already since 2020, the fischer Innovation Campus, located in the immediate vicinity of the company’s Tumlingen site, has been opening up new avenues for research, technology and collaboration. The family-owned company has 50 operating companies worldwide and exports to over 120 countries. The establishment of the 51st company in Saudi Arabia is imminent. More will follow. Thus, Prof. Klaus Fischer is continuing to expand the companys internationalisation.

And what are Prof. Klaus Fischers wishes for the coming years ‘To stay healthy! And that what we all started together in our company will be continued – with strength, enthusiasm and the same passion for the company that I have felt all these years.’