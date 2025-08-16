Home

Faisal Khan made serious allegations against his family, breaks off relations with brother Aamir Khan because of…

Faisal Khan has now completely distanced himself from his brother Aamir Khan, as tensions between the two have reportedly escalated beyond repair.

In a significant development within the Khan family, actor Faisal Khan has publicly announced his decision to sever all ties with his brother, Aamir Khan, and other family members. This announcement marks a new chapter in a longstanding and complex relationship between the siblings.

What did Faisal Khan say?

During an interview with ‘Bollywood Bubble’, Faisal said that he has decided to end all relations with the family. He emphasized that he would no longer be part of the family of his late parents, Tahir Husain and Zeenat Tahir Husain, and renounced any claims to their estate. Furthermore, he stated that he would not accept any financial support from Aamir Khan or reside in any property owned by the family.

What is the entire matter?

This decision follows a series of allegations made by Faisal against his family. He claimed that he was confined in Aamir’s Mumbai residence for over a year, during which he was forcibly medicated and labeled as mentally unwell. Faisal described this period as a “chakravyuh” (labyrinth) where he felt isolated and monitored, with his phone taken away and bodyguards stationed outside his room.

What response did Aamir Khan give on this?

In response, Aamir Khan and his family released a joint statement expressing their distress over Faisal’s allegations, labeling them as “hurtful and misleading.” They asserted that all decisions regarding Faisal’s well-being were made collectively, in consultation with medical professionals, and motivated by love and concern for his health. The family emphasized their unity and requested that the media handle the matter with sensitivity. The rift between the brothers is not new. In the past, Faisal had accused his family of declaring him mentally ill and attempting to take control of his assets. In a 2008 court case, Faisal was declared mentally fit and capable of managing his own affairs, leading to a legal victory over his family’s guardianship claims.

More about Faisal Khan and Aamir Khan

Faisal Khan and Aamir Khan, though brothers, have had very different careers in Bollywood. Faisal started with promise in films like Madhosh and Mela but couldn’t sustain success, later turning to direction with Faactory and even acting in Kannada films like Oppanda. In contrast, Aamir rose to superstardom with hits like Lagaan, Dangal, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par, becoming known for his perfectionism and socially driven films.











