Fitch Learning Agrees to Acquire Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions and the Canadian Securities Institute





Business Wire India

Fitch Learning, a global leader in financial learning and professional certifications, today announced it has signed an agreement with Moody’s to acquire two of their businesses, Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions (MALS), a global provider of credit training and the Canadian Securities Institute (CSI), a leading provider of professional certifications for the Canadian financial services industry.

The acquisition will enhance the customer experience by offering a broader array of financial services career development and professional certifications, including learning solutions for commercial banking, consumer banking and investment management.

“This agreement reinforces our commitment to meeting a growing demand for upskilling and continued professional development in the financial services sector. As organizations increasingly invest in learning and development to boost employee retention and staff capabilities, our solutions will help empower their teams, and ultimately drive organizational growth,” said Andreas Karaiskos, Chief Executive Officer, Fitch Learning.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal step in our commitment to equipping finance professionals with the knowledge and skills required for an increasingly complex marketplace. Through this transaction, we are expanding the boundaries of financial education and delivering greater value and opportunity worldwide. We look forward to continuing to serve our students and clients and to welcoming new members to the Fitch Learning community,” concluded Mr. Karaiskos.

About Fitch Learning

Fitch Learning partners with its clients to deepen knowledge, develop skills, and enhance conduct by delivering positive business outcomes. With centers in established financial hubs including New York, Toronto, London, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Hong Kong, it is committed to understanding complex client needs across fast-paced financial markets globally. Fitch Learning’s portfolio includes the Certificate in Quantitative Finance Institute (CQFi), a leading provider of advanced quantitative finance education, and the Global Institute of Credit Professionals, dedicated to advancing excellence in credit education and standards worldwide. Fitch Learning is part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in 30 countries. To learn more about how Fitch Learning develops the world’s financial professionals, visit www.fitchlearning.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250814406099/en/





Source link