Home

Entertainment

From Delhi Crime to Black Warrant, watch these powerful web series’ that will leave you stunned, streaming on…

These Hindi web series which are available on popular OTT platform provides not only entertainment but also insightful perspectives on real events that have shaped contemporary India.

Netflix has curated a compelling collection of Hindi web series rooted in real-life events, offering viewers gripping narratives that delve into crime, justice, and human resilience. These series not only entertain but also shed light on significant incidents from India’s recent history.

Delhi Crime – IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, Delhi Crime follows DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as she leads a rigorous investigation to apprehend the perpetrators. The series has been lauded for its sensitive portrayal of a harrowing event and won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

Black Warrant – IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Based on the memoir by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, Black Warrant offers an inside look into Tihar Jail’s operations. The series exposes the corruption and challenges within the prison system through the eyes of a rookie jailer, highlighting the complexities of justice and rehabilitation.

The Railway Men – IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, The Railway Men tells the story of unsung heroes who risked their lives to save others during one of the world’s worst industrial disasters. The series pays tribute to their bravery and the human spirit in times of crisis.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

This series delves into the phishing scams operated by young men in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand. Jamtara portrays how these individuals exploit technology and social engineering, leading to a cat-and-mouse game with law enforcement.

Trial by Fire – IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Trial by Fire recounts the Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy of 1997 while running house full show of Border, focusing on the relentless pursuit of justice by the victims’ families. The series captures the emotional and legal battles faced by those seeking accountability for the disaster.

Scoop – IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Based on journalist Jigna Vora’s memoir, Scoop explores the media’s role in crime reporting and the personal toll it can take. The series follows Vora’s journey as she navigates accusations and the quest for truth in a high-profile murder case.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths – IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

This docuseries investigates the mysterious deaths of 11 family members in Delhi’s Burari neighborhood. House of Secrets examines the psychological and societal factors behind the incident, offering a chilling look into the complexities of human behavior.











