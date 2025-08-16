Home

From Tehran to Andhera, watch these horror to thriller movies and series on OTT that will leave you speechless, streaming on…

Two big films hit theatres this week, but if you finish them in 6 hours, there’s still plenty to watch at home. From thrillers to horror, new OTT releases promise gripping long weekend with family.

This Independence Day week, a diverse array of Hindi and international titles have premiered across major OTT platforms, offering viewers a rich mix of genres, from espionage thrillers and supernatural horror to legal dramas and intense crime tales.

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Streaming on Netflix from August 13, 2025, this six-episode spy thriller is set in the politically volatile 1970s. It follows R&AW agent Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi) on a covert mission to infiltrate Pakistan and dismantle its nuclear weapons program. The series delves into the personal and emotional struggles of spies, portraying them as complex human beings beyond their national identities.

Tehran

Premiered on ZEE5 on August 14, 2025, this action thriller stars John Abraham as ACP Rajeev Kumar, who becomes entangled in international conspiracies following the 2012 bombing near the Israeli embassy in Delhi. The film, set against geopolitical tensions, also features Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa.

Andhera

Released on Amazon Prime Video on August 14, 2025, this eight-episode supernatural horror series follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and medical student Jay as they investigate the disappearance of a young girl, leading them into a web of supernatural events. The cast includes Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla.

Court Kacheri

Streaming on Sony LIV since August 13, 2025, this five-episode legal comedy-drama centers on Param, a young man reluctant to follow in his father’s legal footsteps. Set in a small-town courtroom, the series explores intergenerational conflict and legacy, starring Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma.

Sena – Guardians of the Nation

Available on Amazon MX Player from August 13, 2025, this military action-drama traces the journey of Captain Kartik Sharma, from his strained relationship with his father to his calling to serve the nation. The series stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, Yashpal Sharma, Shirley Setia, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi.

Night Always Comes

Released on Netflix on August 15, 2025, this gritty crime thriller stars Vanessa Kirby as Lynette, a woman racing against time to secure $25,000 overnight to prevent eviction. Set in Portland, the film explores themes of economic hardship, familial trauma, and societal indifference, delivering a powerful and emotionally raw performance by Kirby.











