Haus of Homez Unveils New Logo, Marking Two Years of Interior Design Excellence

Haus of Homez, the design studio renowned for its refined approach to interiors, is celebrating its second anniversary, marking the occasion with the launch of a new logo.

In just two years, the ‘Haus of Homez’ brand has made its mark with over 50 professionally crafted projects, from elegant homes to statement-making commercial spaces. Now, as it enters its next phase, Haus of Homez has unveiled a refreshed identity that speaks of its evolving vision and dual design expertise.

The new logo is rich with meaning. A pitched roof on the left reflects the warmth and character of home interiors, while vertical gold lines on the right represent the modern edge and ambition of commercial design. The Royal Purple embodies creativity and timeless elegance, while the Gold Gradient adds a touch of luxury and trust — a fitting tribute to the brand’s premium ethos.

Mr. Parimal Kumar, Founder Director at Haus of Homez, said, “Our journey over the past two years has been remarkable — from our very first project to more than 50 completed spaces that each tell their own story. This new logo isn’t just about a fresh look; it’s a reflection of our growth, our commitment to excellence, and our vision of creating spaces where design and purpose meet.”

The rebranding was developed in partnership with New Delhi-based Absolute Factor, a Consulting Agency known for building thoughtful, strategic brand identities and related communication services.

Rajesh Prothi, Managing Director at Absolute Factor, added, “We wanted to craft a logo that truly captures the spirit of Haus of Homez — where residential warmth meets commercial sophistication. Every element was chosen with purpose, reflecting the brand’s unique positioning and commitment to quality,” said Rajesh Prothi, Managing Partner, Absolute Factor

As Haus of Homez steps into another phase, the new logo stands as a bold yet elegant statement of its continued mission: to transform everyday spaces into meaningful, high-impact environments.

For more, visit www.hausofhomez.com





