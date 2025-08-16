Home

In the golden era of cinema, actors came and went. But most of them had a dream of working with the most sought-after and visionary director of those times, Raj Kapoor. It was believed that a film with Raj Kapoor could redefine an actor’s career and give him an assured ticket to stardom. But amongst the many budding actors who were just waiting for one opportunity of collaboration with Raj, there was one actress who rejected his offer, and this really disappointed the showman.

The actress that we are talking about is none other than the “Dream Girl” of Bollywood, Hema Malini.

Hema Malini ventured into the world of films and began her career at a very young age. She first appeared in the South film industry and later entered Bollywood with Raj Kapoor himself, who gave her one of her earliest breaks. Her Bollywood debut was with the showman himself, also famously known as today’s superstar Ranbir Kapoor. As soon as she entered Bollywood, she captivated the hearts of many and then never looked back. She quickly became one of the most sought-after actresses of her time.

Why did Hema Malini reject Raj Kapoor’s film?

Years later, Raj Kapoor personally approached Hema Malini once again, this time with an offer for his ambitious film Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978). For this film, Raj even visited her residence to narrate the story and her role. But unexpectedly, Hema Malini, who made her debut with this celebrated filmmaker, turned down the offer. As soon as Hema heard about the character, she politely declined. The reason? Her role in the film was extremely bold, and Hema, despite being a superstar, did not want to take on such a character on the big screen.

Who took over the role later?

Later, this role, which was declined by Hema, went to Zeenat Aman, who portrayed it with great confidence. This Raj Kapoor film also featured

Shashi Kapoor in the lead role, and it went on to become a significant hit. Made on a budget of ₹1.60 crore, it earned nearly ₹4.50 crore worldwide, almost 4 times what it cost.

Even though this highly ambitious project of Raj Kapoor turned out to be a massive hit, reports suggested that Raj Kapoor was upset with Hema for rejecting the film. Considering their earlier association and his faith in her talent, her refusal reportedly hurt him. Still, Hema stood firm in her decision, as she was clear about the kind of roles she wanted to play.

This story of Hema Malini’s refusal speaks of her strong boundary setting and headstrong attitude.











