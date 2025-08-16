Home

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hit or flop? Here’s how much Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film earned on Saturday

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is roaring at the box office, but Rajinikanth’s Coolie still casts a long shadow.

Released on August 14, Ayan Mukerji’s action-packed War 2 has set theatres ablaze. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film stormed into cinemas just ahead of Independence Day weekend. The response has been fiery — both critics and audiences have showered love. And the numbers reflect it. In only two days, the film comfortably crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, standing firm against the juggernaut of Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

How did the film perform day by day?

Day 1: Rs 52 crore

Day 2: Rs 56 crore

Day 3 (Saturday trends): Rs 3.55 crore (early estimates)

Total (India): Rs 111.9 crore

Worldwide: Rs 165 crore

Even in just three days, War 2 has already toppled the lifetime earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol’s Jaat.

Blockbuster or flop?

By all signs, the film is tilting towards blockbuster territory. The first two days saw a dream run, powered by Hrithik’s charisma and Jr NTR’s pan-India pull. While Saturday showed a dip with Rs 3.55 crore, the overall tally keeps it safe in the hit zone. Importantly, it has managed to hold ground even while competing head-to-head with Rajinikanth’s record-shattering Coolie.

What makes War 2 significant?

This isn’t just another big release. War 2 is a crucial link in YRF’s much-hyped Spy Universe, which already includes Pathaan and the Tiger films. Mukerji brings his trademark spectacle to the franchise, expanding its scale and reach.

The film also slips in a tease for what lies ahead. A post-credit sequence introduces Bobby Deol’s arrival in Alpha, the next chapter, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Clearly, YRF isn’t slowing down in its pursuit of building India’s interconnected spy world.

Who stars in this action spectacle?

Fronted by Hrithik Roshan as the returning Kabir and Jr NTR as the new force in the universe, War 2 adds Kiara Advani in a powerful role and Ashutosh Rana reprising his part. Together, they fuel a film designed to set screens on fire.

While Rajinikanth's Coolie may have the sharper edge in numbers, War 2 has carved its path. Crossing Rs 100 crore in two days and touching Rs 165 crore globally is no small feat. More than the clash, the takeaway is clear: Indian audiences are hungry for spectacle, and both films are serving it in their grand ways.












