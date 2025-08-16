Home

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 collected Rs 51 crore on day 1. On day 2, the film showed further growth as its latest box office figures were revealed.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani’s high-octane action film finally made it to the big screens on August 14. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film had a decent double-digit opening. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 day 1 box office collection stood at Rs 51 crore. Following day 1, War 2 box office collection day 2 has been released, and the movie witnessed good growth and earned Rs 56 crore.

War 2 Box Office Collection

After opening on a modest note with around Rs 29 crore in the Hindi belt net on day one, War 2 witnessed a remarkable recovery in its Hindi version. Benefiting from the Independence Day holiday, the film registered a sharp 50 per cent jump in earnings on day two. With day 2’s collection, War 2 total box office collection as of now stands at Rs 108 crore. Despite lukewarm reviews from critics and a mixed response from audiences online, the film’s second-day performance has been highly impressive.

Trade sources believe that the film can witness a good hike over the weekend, but “if the movie manages to hold collection in the same range with marginal growth, it will give it a chance to perform during the weekdays, which needs to be seen.”

War 2 vs Coolie

The two massy action films — War 2 and Coolie — were released on the same date, and both have also entered the Rs 100 crore club. Since both films have the finest actors in them, it will be interesting to see who earns more compared to the other one.

War 2 Movie Review

War 2 movie review by India.com reads, “The plot of War 2 is painfully predictable, the VFX are subpar, and the dialogues often border on cringeworthy. Hrithik’s much-hyped mass entry and a few well-executed action scenes are the only moments worth noting.”











