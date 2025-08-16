Home

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s film stays strong, surpasses Salman Khan’s Sikandar lifetime collection – Check details

After a slow start, War 2 gains momentum, with Hindi version shining on Independence Day and Rs 21.33 crore net on day 3.

Yash Raj Films’ War 2 seems to have shrugged off a slow start. After a modest opening day, the Spy Universe film has picked up momentum and set the box office buzzing. Day 2 saw strong growth, with the Hindi version performing especially well during the Independence Day holiday. Even though Saturday brought a slight dip, the film continues to hold steady. According to Sacnilk, War 2 had earned Rs 21.33 crore net in India by 8 pm on its third day, Friday.











