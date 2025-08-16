Home

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s film surprises everyone after slow start, earns Rs…

War 2 witnessed a rise in collection from previous day. The movie managed to make it to Rs 100 crore club. Read War 2 box office collection detailed analysis.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani’s action thriller, which was said to be highly-anticipated, finally made its big release. Now, the massy action-thriller is trying to hold strong. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 box office collection on day 1 was Rs 51.5 crore in India. Now, War 2 day 2 box office collection stands at Rs 56.50 crore, trying to make a comeback, especially at the box office in the Hindi version.

War 2 Box Office Collection Detailed Analysis

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by reputed YRF Studios under its YRF Spy Universe, War 2 became one of those films that had an underwhelming opening day collection. War 2 is a pan-India release and also features Telugu superstar Jr NTR. The movie was released in three different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While it was expected that the film would mint maximum money from the Hindi belt, it only earned Rs 29 crore. Hence, the performance of War 2 is considered underwhelming.

However, surprisingly, War 2 made a comeback with a solid jump of around 50 per cent. Since the movie was released on August 14, a day before the Independence Day holiday, the theatres witnessed a good number of people coming in to watch War 2. The industry tracker Sacnilk indicates that War 2 day 2 box office collection stood at Rs 56.50 crore. While the numbers are early estimates, it will be interesting to witness how much the film minted in the Hindi belt.

War 2 Total Box Office Collection

With a good jump on day 2, War 2 has finally crossed Rs 100 crore in just two days. The total collection of War 2 in two days is Rs 108 crore.

Two pan-India, big-budget movies made their way to cinema halls on August 14. The first was Ayan’s War 2, and the other was Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Both films are giving neck-to-neck competition to each other. Coolie also entered the Rs 100 crore club, and so far the Coolie box office collection stands at Rs 118 crore.

While Coolie leads in Tamil Nadu and international markets, War 2 is gaining momentum in North India and Telugu regions due to Jr NTR’s massive fan base.











