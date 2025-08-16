



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that KGI Securities Investment Trust Co., LTD (KGI SITE) has launched the KGI US Top Balanced ETF, Taiwan’s first multi-asset exchange-traded fund (ETF), benchmarked to the NYSE TPEx 70-30 Equity Top 10 N-Listed & Treasury 3-10 Year Balanced Index.

“This innovative index is a blend of the large cap, technology-focused equities in the NYSE® Top 10 N-Listed Index and the treasury bonds within the ICE U.S. Treasury 3-10 Year Bond Index, offering a balanced and diversified structure for users,” said Christy Chan, Head of Client Development in APAC at ICE. “The launch of the KGI US Top Balanced ETF marks a significant milestone as Taiwan’s first multi-asset ETF and the inaugural product arising out of an index collaboration between ICE and the Taipei Exchange.”

The index co-branding agreement between ICE and the Taipei Exchange (TPEx) was announced in November 2024. ICE leveraged its multi-asset class customized index capabilities to develop the index, which rebalances monthly to a 70% allocation to ten large cap, technology-focused equities, along with a 30% allocation to U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities between three and ten years, creating a rules-based, multi-asset benchmark.

“We’re pleased to introduce the KGI US Top Balanced ETF, a core investment product designed to support long-term retirement planning,” said Albert Ding, the Chairman of KGI SITE. “This ETF not only provides investors with a strategic tool for building financial security, but also embodies KGI SITE’s enduring commitment to walking alongside our clients in realizing a prosperous future together.”

As interest in multi-asset strategies continues to grow globally, ICE is well-positioned to provide customers with prepackaged solutions across all asset classes to meet their evolving needs. By utilizing the ICE Custom Index tool, customers can prototype and backtest custom indices based on existing ICE indices to explore potential tailored solutions that address their specific requirements throughout the region.

