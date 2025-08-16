Home

News

Indian Air Force signs deal with HAL for 97 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets, DRDO’s wonder technology to add more power by…

Tejas Mk1A is an advanced version of Mk1.

New Delhi: A big deal of 97 Tejas Mk1A fighter planes between the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is in the final stage. The cost of this deal is around Rs 60,000 crore, and it is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2025. At the same time, a technology developed by DRDO has done wonders in all these aircraft, after which, the way for this deal has become completely clear.

What is DRDO’s ‘Uttam’ AESA radar?

AESA means Active Electronically Scanned Array. This is such a cutting-edge technology that is much more effective than traditional radar. According to the report, the Uttam radar can detect and track enemy aircraft, missiles and other targets from a distance of more than 150 km.

Not only this, it is capable of detecting air-to-air, air-to-ground and air-to-sea targets at the same time. In such a situation, this indigenous technology makes Tejas Mk1A a deadly multirole fighter aircraft. This radar has been designed and developed in India itself.

What makes Tejas Mk1A special?

Tejas Mk1A is an advanced version of Mk1, in which many improvements have been made. It is a 4.5-generation light fighter aircraft, in which more than 60% indigenous material has been used. At the same time, it has advanced features like an electronic warfare suite and the ability to fire Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles.

To complete this big order on time, HAL and the Air Force are planning to produce the best radar so that there is no delay in the production of 97 fighter planes, and the Indian Air Force can be equipped with the necessary fighter planes soon. At the same time, with this new order, the total number of Tejas Mk1A with the Indian Air Force will increase to 180, which will play an important role in strengthening the combat capability of the Air Force in the coming times.











