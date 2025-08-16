Home

Malaika Arora breaks silence on second marriage after Arbaaz Khan divorce, says 'All things…'

Malaika Arora sparzed buzz when she broke silence on her plays about re-marrying. Scroll down to read more.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were once a golden couple of Bollywood. The two got married in 1998. After four years into their marriage, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Arhaan Khan. However, despite being 18 years into the marriage, the couple parted ways and announced their separation in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017. Following the divorce, Malaika was in an affair with actor Arjun Kapoor, whereas Arbaaz got married to Sshura Khan. Now, a recent interview of Malaika has raised speculations of the actress tying the knot for the second time.

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun parted ways, but the actress’s recent interview made headlines. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika mentioned that she is not closed off to the idea of another marriage. During the conversation, Malaika was asked what one advice she would like to give her younger self, to which she said, “I would have said, ‘Take your time to get married.’ I would have told my younger self that, definitely.”

She added, “It is (a huge commitment) and ladkiyaan pata nahi kya… itni jaldi shaadi karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Thoda bohot kaam karlo, thoda understand karlo life ki journey and then take that plunge — which I was… very young when I got married.”

Is Malaika Arora getting re-married?

When Malaika was asked about her plans of getting re-married, the actress responded by saying, “Never say never. Like I said, I’m a hardcore romantic. I believe in love. I believe in all things about love. So, never say never.” Malaika’s comment has left fans gushing, sparking speculation about whether love is once again on the horizon for her after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Breakup

Malaika and Arjun were among the adorable couples of B-town. However, last year the duo called it quits after nearly six years of dating. During a promotional event, Arjun addressed that he is single. He was seen telling the crowd, “Abhi single hoon main, relax.”

Although neither Malaika nor Arjun publicly addressed their breakup earlier, rumors about their split had been circulating for months, with sources claiming they had “run their course” as a couple but would continue to respect each other’s privacy.











