Home

Entertainment

Not Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, this actor wins best actor, Aamir Khan honoured, Bollywood lights up Melbourne Film Festival

At the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, cinema’s brightest moments unfolded with awards, emotions, and timeless stories

The 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) wasn’t just a gathering; it was a celebration of stories, memories, and cinema’s evolving spirit. The spotlight fell on Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, a film already buzzing in conversations, and now crowned with the festival’s biggest honours, Best Film and Best Director.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound has been seen as one of 2025’s most striking works. Its double victory only deepened its mark on the year’s cinematic map.

Why did Aamir Khan’s award feel like a journey?

The festival’s highest honour, ‘Excellence in Cinema’, went to Aamir Khan. For decades, he has been more than just a star — a storyteller who shaped Indian cinema’s global voice. Accepting the award, Aamir chose not to make it about himself. Instead, he turned the spotlight on those who stood beside him through the years:

“Film-making is a collaborative art, and this award wouldn’t be possible without my writers, directors, co-actors, and the audience who gave me the chance to tell stories and be a part of so many.”

It wasn’t just a speech, but a reminder of how cinema remains collective, not individual.

How did Abhishek Bachchan make it personal?

Among acting honours, Abhishek Bachchan’s Best Actor (Male) win for I Want To Talk felt deeply personal. Looking back at his own journey with IFFM, he called it a circle completed:

“For me, life has come full circle. I was here in 2022, receiving the Excellence in Cinema award. To now stand on the same stage and hold the Best Actor trophy for a film so close to my heart is overwhelming.”

For Best Actress, Geeta Kailasam’s moving performance in Angammal was celebrated, while Gugun Kigpen received a Special Mention for his power-packed act in Boong.

Who else stood tall?

The evening didn’t miss the OTT world either. Black Warrant was named Best Series, with Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok 2) and Nimisha Sajayan (Dabba Cartel) bagging top acting honours. Awards celebrating leadership, diversity, equality, and disruption reminded the audience that cinema today is not bound by screens alone, but by ideas and voices.











