Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna’s action-thriller enters Rs 100 crore in just two days, but where is War 2?

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is showing no signs to stop. The movie has minted Rs 118 crore so far. Check Coolie day wise box office collection here.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: The juggernaut personality which the South’s Thalaiva aka Rajinikanth is, it is evident that his film Coolie will show no signs of stopping. Just like that, the superstar continues to roll on and fans continue to go gaga over him. Rajinikanth’s Coolie had a bumper opening with Rs 65 crore. Now, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie day 2 box office collection stands at Rs 53 crore, and this indeed has proved that nothing can stop him and his film from minting moolah.

Coolie Box Office Collection Detailed Report

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie was released in 4 languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. Coolie box office collection on day 1 was Rs 65 crore and the Tamil belt dominated the revenue flow. On the other hand, the Hindi belt earned Rs 4.5 crore, the Telugu sector minted Rs 15.5 crore and the Kannada sector grossed Rs 0.5 crore.

Now, coming to Coolie box office collection day 2, the industry tracker indicates that the film has earned Rs 53.50 crore. While there is definitely a dip in numbers, in just 2 days, Coolie’s total box office collection has shot to Rs 118 crore.

Coolie Becomes Biggest Tamil Opener

With such massive collection on day 1, Coolie became the biggest Tamil opener so far. Not just that, Coolie has also turned out to be Rajinikanth’s best opening so far. The film has even outperformed his sci-fi blockbuster 2.0. However, it fell short by just Rs 1 crore from surpassing Vijay’s Leo, which had an opening of Rs 66 crore.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, two big and major releases took place. Two big-budget and pan-India films – Coolie and War 2 witnessed a huge face-off. Both are massy action entertainers and have been holding strong till now. While Coolie took 2 days to enter the Rs 100 crore club, Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is not far behind. War 2 box office collection day 1 stood at Rs 50 crore, whereas the collection for day 2 of War 2 witnessed an 8.37 per cent jump and earned Rs 56 crore, taking the total to Rs 108 crore. Both Coolie and War 2 are giving each other neck-to-neck competition.











