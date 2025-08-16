Rohit Sharma asked Rishabh Pant about retirement after winning ICC Champions Trophy 2025, video goes viral

Home

Rohit Sharma jokingly responded to Rishabh Pant’s retirement query after India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win. The lighthearted video featuring Team India celebrations quickly went viral on social media.



New Delhi: Rohit Sharma has proved himself to be one of the best white-ball captains in Indian cricket history. But his path to success has not been as easy as it seems. After the defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, he waited a long time and won the T20 World Cup in 2024 to give India the ICC title after 11 years. After this, he announced his retirement from this format so that he could focus on the other two formats.

The captain who won two ICC titles

After the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma also did wonders in the Champions Trophy 2024. In this tournament held in Dubai, India remained undefeated and won the title. However, this time he did not decide to retire. Rohit’s goal is to win the 2027 ODI World Cup, about which he has spoken openly many times.

Team India’s celebration and Rishabh Pant’s video

On the occasion of Independence Day, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant refreshed the memories of the Champions Trophy win. In the video shared on Instagram, Pant teased Shubman Gill and was seen having fun with players like Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. Virat Kohli was also seen in the video, where Pant jokingly threw champagne on him.

Rohit Sharma responded on retirement

At the end of the video, Rohit Sharma was seen holding the stump in his hand and he responded in a funny way to the retirement rumors –

“Retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement leta rahunga.”

To this Pant said – “Maine nahi bola bhai, hum toh chaha rahe hai khelo.











