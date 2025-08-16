Home

‘Shubman Gill and India need Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’: Star India cricketer reflects on No.1 and No.3 position in ODIs

Star India cricketer Suresh Raina feels that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still have plenty to offer, and their experience in the ODI format will be important for Shubman Gill as well as Team India.



Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Following their Test cricket retirement in May this year, India’s batting greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have now officially entered the final stage of their illustrious careers, leaving questions over their international future.

However, India’s Test transition went smoothly in the absence of the stalwarts during the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with new captain Shubman Gill, along with KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant, securing their highest-ever series aggregates.

India’s next ODI assignment is scheduled in October against Australia, while the World Cup is still two years away, leaving uncertainty over whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will remain part of the plans until then. By the time of the tournament, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 39, provided they continue to enjoy the backing of the BCCI and the team management under Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Rohit could soon be asked to step down as ODI captain to pave the way for Shubman Gill’s rise as India’s leader in the 50-over format heading into the 2027 World Cup.

Suresh Raina reflects on the experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Team

Meanwhile, star India cricketer Suresh Raina thinks both white-ball cricket star have a lot more to give and that Gill and Team India will benefit greatly from their one-day format knowledge prior to the World Cup.

“India don’t have dependable players at No. 1 and No. 3 (in ODIs) at the moment, especially when chasing,” Raina told in an inteview with Telecom Asia Sport.

“Rohit and Virat’s experience is very important. It’s crucial for the seniors to stay involved with the juniors. Shubman (Gill) has done really well, but he needs players like Virat and Rohit,” the 2011 World Cup winner added.

Just five months ago, Rohit and Kohli’s remarkable performances in the Champions Trophy in the United Arab Emirates erased the memories of a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia. While Rohit scored the most runs and was named player of the match in a winning final against New Zealand, Kohli’s 84-run knock and game-winning century against Pakistan helped set up the semi-final victory over Australia.

“They have won the Champions Trophy, they have won the World Cups. Virat won the last IPL also. For the astute leadership they have shown during their respective careers, they need to be part of the dressing room,” Raina added.

Rohit-Kohli might return in October

Rohit and Kohli might make their comeback to international cricket in October when the Men in Blue tour Australia for three ODIs and T20Is, as India will be participating in the T20 Asia Cup and the ensuing home Test matches in September. On October 19, the series’ one-day leg will kick off in Perth, with matches to follow in Adelaide and Sydney.











