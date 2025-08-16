Home

WATCH: Star player from Dhoni’s CSK hits 3 no-look sixes during…, name is…

Dewald Brevis with CSK team in IPL 2025. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate Dewald Brevis is being phenomenal in T20 cricket with every passing day. The young batter smashed 53 off 26 for South Africa against Australia in the deciding T20I of the ongoing three-match series at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

How was Dewald Brevis’ knock?

Dewald Brevis’ knock included four and six sixes, talking about the three sixes, they came off consecutive deliveries, the star batter smashed those against Aaron Hardie in the 10th over of the first innings. But, the interesting part is that all were no-look shots.

What happened in the over?

The first six was smashed on the third ball of the over, which was a stunning pull shot that went over the roof and out of the park from the deep square leg boundary. Star batter Dewald Brevis kept his head down in the follow-through and only looked towards it while starting to walk down to the non-striker.

Aaron Hardie increased the pace, but bowled the second ball too full. Imagine, when you bowl a full ball at around 128 kmph speed to an inform batter, obviously, you get a result of another huge six. Brevis smashed that second six down the ground and high over long on. Going towards the third ball, which was even worse than the other two, it was wide and outside off, but still in the slot, and Brevis was prepared for it. The star batter sent the ball over long-off this time. Interestingly, all three were no-look shots.

Where is the video?

After a wide delivery gave him a moment to breathe, he smashed a fourth straight six on the final ball of the over to bring up his fifty. That shot was impressive, too. Hardie tried to surprise him with a short and wide delivery, but Brevis reacted quickly and used his fast hands to hit it cleanly over the boundary.

He was dismissed two overs later by Nathan Ellis. The pace bowler delivered a clever slow bouncer outside off stump. Brevis went for a big shot but didn’t connect well, sending the ball towards long-on, where Glenn Maxwell took a sharp catch. By the end of the innings, Brevis was the highest run-getter of the series, scoring 180 runs with a strike rate of 204.55.











