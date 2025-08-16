Home

This film of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit was a blockbuster and broke many records. Find its name inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, many films gave audiences some of the most memorable onscreen jodis. While some were hailed and appreciated for their sizzling chemistry, others quickly became a fan favourite. But one among the many famous on-screen jodis was that of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. From their individual star power to their electrifying chemistry, this combination stole hearts with their raw intensity and elegance that instantly connected with the audience.

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt worked in many films together. But their most iconic collaboration came in 1993 with Khalnayak, a film that broke records and cemented their place in cinematic history.

Directed by the veteran Subhash Ghai, Khalnayak was released on 6 August 1993. This film was made on a staggering budget of Rs 5 crore, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Sanjay Dutt played the role of the notorious Ballu (Balram Prasad) in the film, while Madhuri portrayed the role of Ganga, a character that added grace. Besides these two in the lead, there were Jackie Shroff, Rakhee, Gulshan Grover, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Besides the sizzling chemistry of Sanjay and Madhuri, it was the hit songs, dialogues, and intense screen presence that made audiences flock to theaters. Another element that made this film a must-watch was Madhuri’s dance number “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.” It quickly became a cultural phenomenon, adding to the frenzy.

Success that broke records

Made on a budget of Rs 5 crores, this film hit gold at the box office and collected Rs 21 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1993, right after Govinda and Chunky Pandey’s Aankhen. The film wasn’t just a commercial hit, but its dialogue and songs that echoed across India made it a phenomenon.

Fan Favourite Jodi

What’s interesting is that this wasn’t the first time that Sanjay–Madhuri were working together in a film. Before this, the duo had delivered successful films like Saajan (1991). Later, they were seen together in Thanedaar, Ilaaka, Sahibaan, and Mahaanta. Their pairing became one of the most bankable jodis of the decade. However, after Sanjay’s involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, Madhuri distanced herself from him personally. Then, after decades, the two reunited on screen in Kalank (2019), but unfortunately, the film didn’t make the mark as it was expected to.

Even now, 32 years after its release, Khalnayak resonates with the audience, and the on-screen pairing of Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt creates a magic that remains untouched.












