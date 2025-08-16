This Bollywood star went against his family and married his girlfriend, now they are most admired celebrity couple, they are…

Home

In the glitzy and glamorous world, celebrities are always under the radar. From their on-screen work to their off-screen life, from airport looks and event appearances to even their interpersonal relationships, they are always under the public gaze. However, sometimes their personal life becomes a hindrance to their professional life. For the longest time, there has been a stigma that every star has to make countless compromises to reach the top, and early marriage can be a reason why they would lose out on a dream role, and can even impact their stardom. But one Bollywood superstar proved all these notions wrong. Going against his family’s wishes and societal pressure, he married his girlfriend, and today their relationship stands as one of the strongest and most inspiring in the industry.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Suniel Shetty and his wife, Mana Shetty.

Before Suniel ventured into the world of Bollywood, he made one of the biggest decisions of his life. He tied the knot with his girlfriend, Mana Qadri, even though his family was not happy with the match. As per reports, it was believed that marriage would slow down his career and stop him from achieving stardom. But Suniel ignored all such warnings, listened to his heart, and went ahead with the wedding.

Beloved Bollywood Couple

Suniel Shetty made his Bollywood debut in the year 1992 with the film Balwaan. This film also featured Divya Bharti opposite him, and it performed well at the box office. Gradually, Suniel carved his own space in the industry, proving that marriage did not weaken his career; instead, it gave him more strength.

Speaking of Mana Shetty, he carved his own niche. Mana, with her sister, runs ‘With Love Mana’, which is quite famous. Mana also frequently updates fans about her collections on social media. Apart from fashion, Mana has also made her mark in the real estate business. Known for her beauty and grace, she is often admired within the industry.

Today, fans admire the romantic chemistry between Suniel and Mana. Their daughter Athiya Shetty has followed her father’s footsteps into Bollywood and recently married cricketer KL Rahul in a grand ceremony. Their son Ahan Shetty has also entered the film world, making his debut with Tadap.

Suniel and Mana’s love story is proof that true love can surpass any hindrances.











