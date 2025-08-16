This court drama film received 96 cuts by censor board, got surrounded by controversy, is now streaming on OTT platform, movie is…, lead actors were…

Home

A film that was halted, debated, and censored nearly 100 times finally found its voice on OTT. It faced courtroom hurdles before it could show any courtroom drama onscreen. What began as a bold statement soon became a headline itself, inviting objections, legal notices, and public protests. But now, the storm has settled, and the film has quietly arrived on streaming platforms, allowing viewers to see the controversy.

Which film is this?

Here we are talking about Janaki V vs State of Kerala, now streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, this powerful courtroom drama stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role as Janaki Vidhyadharan. She plays a young IT professional who, during a festival visit to her hometown, experiences a harrowing event that forces her to take on the legal system. Her decision to file a case sparks a tense, emotionally charged courtroom battle that forms the crux of the film. Veteran actor Suresh Gopi takes on the role of David Abel Donovan, a brilliant lawyer defending the accused, bringing intensity and gravitas to the screen.

What challenges stopped Janaki V vs State of Kerala from its release?

The film’s journey to release was no less dramatic than its plot. Originally titled Janaki, the film faced immediate resistance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which objected to the use of the name “Janaki,” arguing that it could hurt religious sentiments since it’s also the name of the goddess Sita. As a result, board ordered 96 cuts and changes, a highly unusual and controversial move in recent times. The filmmakers challenged the decision legally, taking the case to the Kerala High Court.

When was Janaki V vs State of Kerala released?

After weeks of legal back-and-forth, a compromise was reached. The film’s title was changed to Janaki V vs State of Kerala, and one scene was altered to mute the protagonist’s name. These adjustments, although small, paved the way for the film’s theatrical release on July 17, 2025, followed by its OTT debut on August 15, a symbolic date that adds to its theme of justice and individual freedom. Despite all the hurdles, it succeeds in presenting a gripping and socially relevant story. Now available on ZEE5, it deserves attention not just for its story but for the journey it undertook to reach audience, which has IMDb rating of 7.1.











