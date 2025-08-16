August 16, 2025

Connect with Us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Thumbnail-2025-08-16T231018.068.png

This court drama film received 96 cuts by censor board, got surrounded by controversy, is now streaming on OTT platform, movie is…, lead actors were…

reporter August 16, 2025
Dhankar.jpg

Who will replace Dhankar as India’s next Vice President? Full list of BJP’s probable candidates

reporter August 16, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-16T231937.770.png

Bobby Deol’s biggest flop film, even Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar failed to save it, made for Rs 20 crore, earned just Rs…, movie is…

reporter August 16, 2025

You may have missed

Thumbnail-2025-08-16T231018.068.png

This court drama film received 96 cuts by censor board, got surrounded by controversy, is now streaming on OTT platform, movie is…, lead actors were…

reporter August 16, 2025
Thumbnail-2025-08-16T231018.068.png

This court drama film received 96 cuts by censor board, got surrounded by controversy, is now streaming on OTT platform, movie is…, lead actors were…

reporter August 16, 2025
Dhankar.jpg

Who will replace Dhankar as India’s next Vice President? Full list of BJP’s probable candidates

reporter August 16, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-16T231937.770.png

Bobby Deol’s biggest flop film, even Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar failed to save it, made for Rs 20 crore, earned just Rs…, movie is…

reporter August 16, 2025