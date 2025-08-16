This court drama film received 96 cuts by censor board, got surrounded by controversy, is now streaming on OTT platform, movie is…, lead actors were…

Home

This film, which was released in the previous month of July, censor board not only objected to title of film, but also talked about making 96 cuts.



A film that was halted, debated, and censored, nearly 100 times, finally found its voice on OTT. It faced courtroom hurdles before it could show any courtroom drama onscreen. What began as a bold statement soon became a headline itself, inviting objections, legal notices, and public protests. But now, the storm has settled, and the film has quietly arrived on streaming platforms, allowing viewers to see what all the controversy was about.

Which film is this?

Here we are talking about Janaki V vs State of Kerala, now streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, this powerful courtroom drama stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role as Janaki Vidhyadharan. She plays a young IT professional who, during a festival visit to her hometown, experiences a harrowing event that forces her to take on the legal system. Her decision to file a case sparks a tense, emotionally charged courtroom battle that forms the crux of the film. Veteran actor Suresh Gopi takes on the role of David Abel Donovan, a brilliant lawyer defending the accused, bringing intensity and gravitas to the screen.

What were the challenges that stopped its release?

The film’s journey to release was no less dramatic than its plot. Originally titled Janaki, the film faced immediate resistance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which objected to the use of the name “Janaki,” arguing that it could hurt religious sentiments since it’s also the name of the goddess Sita. As a result, board ordered 96 cuts and changes, a highly unusual and controversial move in recent times. The filmmakers challenged the decision legally, taking the case to the Kerala High Court.











