This supernatural horror film, which was released in 2023, is getting re-released, has got 7.9 rating on IMDb, movie name is…

This film, which was released in the year 2023, became huge success that redefined the norms of horror in Indian Cinema.

In realm of regional cinema, a particular film emerged that subtly yet powerfully captivated audiences. This cinematic piece, rooted in the Gujarati language, wove a tale that intertwined familial bonds with elements of the supernatural. Its narrative, while grounded in everyday life, introduced an unsettling presence that disrupted the norm, leading viewers through a journey of suspense and psychological intrigue, which is now getting re-released before its second part to maintain the essence of horrific world that will leave you terrified.

Which movie is this?

The film we are talking about is Vash, a 2023 Gujarati-language supernatural psychological horror directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Starring Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Niilam Paanchal, and Hiten Kumar. The makers shared the poster of the film on Instagram, which mentions Janaki Bodiwala. The poster also mentioned that this film will be released again in theaters on 22 August 2025.

What was the storyline?

The film follows Atharva, a devoted father whose family vacation turns into a nightmare when a mysterious man, Pratap, uses dark magic to control his daughter, Aarya. As Pratap’s influence deepens, Atharva must fight a terrifying battle to save his family. The film blends emotional depth with eerie suspense, earning praise for its strong performances, haunting atmosphere, and gripping storyline.

How did Vash garner huge success?

Vash was lauded for its gripping storyline and strong performances, particularly that of Janki Bodiwala, who earned the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film also received the National Film Award for Best Gujarati Feature Film, highlighting its impact on regional cinema. Vash was a surprise hit in Gujarati cinema. Made on a budget of around Rs 3–3.5 crore, it grossed Rs 3.72 crore at the box office. The film opened with Rs 15 lakh on day one and saw steady growth. The success of Vash led to a Hindi-language remake titled Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala reprising her role.

More about its sequel

Building on the original’s acclaim, director Krishnadev Yagnik announced a sequel, Vash Level 2, set for worldwide release on August 27, 2025, in both Gujarati and Hindi. The sequel promises to delve deeper into the themes of horror and suspense, continuing the story of Atharva and his family as they confront new challenges.











