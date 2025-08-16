Home

News

Krishna Janmashtami traffic advisory: Traffic restrictions in Captain Gaur Marg, Outer Ring Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg and…; Check road closures, diversions

The traffic restriction will be in place from 8 am to 10 pm on August 15 and August 16 in view of the Sri Krishna Janmasthami Puja.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for August 16, when large crowds are expected at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash for Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. The plan includes road closures, diversions, and restrictions on heavy vehicle movement in parts of south and southeast Delhi.

Raja Dheer Sen Marg, between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar Traffic Signal, will be reserved for pedestrians during the event. Only vehicles belonging to local residents will be allowed between Captain Gaur Marg T-point and Sant Nagar Traffic Signal.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, including Captain Gaur Marg, Outer Ring Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Police have urged devotees and visitors to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro. Those arriving by Metro should get down at NSIC Okhla station and take Captain Gaur Marg to the temple. Commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and follow on-ground signs and instructions from traffic personnel.

Special arrangements and restrictions

The Traffic Police has announced special arrangements and restrictions from 8 a.m. on August 16 to 2 a.m. on August 17 for Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash. During this period, the movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will be banned on key stretches.

Traffic diversions will be in place:

Vehicles from Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Inner Ring Road) towards Captain Gaur Marg Ring Road Crossing will be sent via Ashram or Moolchand.

Vehicles from Outer Ring Road towards Captain Gaur Marg Outer Ring Road Crossing will be redirected to Modi Mill Flyover.

Traffic from Outer Ring Road at Paras Chowk will be diverted to Modi Mill Flyover or Chirag Dilli.

Vehicles from BRT Central School Flyover will be sent towards Chirag Dilli.

People are urged to use the Metro or other public transport instead of private vehicles and to follow police instructions to avoid inconvenience.

Separately, the Traffic Police has also announced diversions for August 17 in Rohini for a special programme. Roads with full or partial closures will include Bhagwan Mahavir Road, Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road, and Badsha Dahiya Marg to maintain safety and smooth traffic flow during the event.











