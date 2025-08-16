Home

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri lashes out at Kolkata Police after The Bengal Files trailer is halted, says, ‘If this isn’t dictatorship…’

Later in the day, when the clip was played again, “five or six Kolkata Police officers walked into the banquet hall and stopped the screening midway,” he alleged.

The trailer launch of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie The Bengal Files hit an unexpected roadblock in Kolkata on Saturday. The film, based on the 1946 Calcutta riots, was scheduled for unveiling at a five-star hotel.

Agnihotri claimed that the event was disrupted twice. Around 1 pm, hotel staff informed him that clearance had been granted only for a press conference, not for a trailer screening. Later in the day, when the clip was played again, “five or six Kolkata Police officers walked into the banquet hall and stopped the screening midway,” he alleged.

While police personnel present at the venue refused to comment, Agnihotri suggested the intervention was politically motivated.











