Home

News

What is the use of Aadhaar card if it can’t prove Indian citizenship? Know what other critical uses Aadhaar has

While Aadhaar card is not a proof of citizenship, it is however a proof of identity, providing each person living in India with a unique identification number, which cannot be the same for any two individuals.

Representational Image

Amid the ongoing debate over Aadhaar card not being a valid proof Indian citizenship, another critical question has arisen asking why the document is deemed mandatory in many cases when it cannot be used to prove the citizenship of a person. Here are some key uses of Aadhaar card for citizens.

What are the uses of Aadhaar card?

While Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship, it is however a proof of identity, providing each person living in India with a unique identification number, which cannot be the same for any two individuals.

Aadhaar is mandatory to avail the benefits of government schemes as it ensures that the benefits are transferred to the individual whose name is registered under a particular scheme.

Aadhaar card is used for KYC of bank accounts and to avail other financial and banking services such as loans, EMIs, etc.

Aadhaar is also required to avail benefits like LPG subsidy, pension, and scholarships for students.

The document can also be used to avail a new mobile connection.

Why Aadhaar is not proof of Indian citizenship?

During a recent hearing in the Bihar Special Intensive Review (SIR) case, the Election Commission of India (ECI) argued in the Supreme Court that the Aadhaar card is not considered a valid proof of Indian citizenship, reiterating the Union government’s position on the matter, even though it is one of the most important documents in India, mandatory for availing key public and private services.

According to the central government, Aadhaar is merely a proof of identity, not citizenship, and this difference was pointed out by the ECI during the July 10 hearing in the Supreme Court. The EC told the apex court that Aadhaar can’t validate a person’s citizenship.

The apex court has also reiterated that Aadhaar cannot be considered a decisive document to prove Indian citizenship, and can only be used as a proof of identity and address.











