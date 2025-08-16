Home

Entertainment

Who is this actress, played role of gangster in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, outshined Shruti Haasan with her performance, she is…

This actress, who played a role of gray character in Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan starrer Coolie, has garnered immense praise for her performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

In the bustling world of Indian cinema, where stars rise and fade with each new release, a particular actress has recently captured attention with her compelling performance in big-budget Tamil film. Known for her expressive eyes and commanding presence, she has transitioned from regional fame to a broader spotlight, making a significant impact in her latest role, through which she has even managed to overshadow actress Shruti Haasan.

Who is this actress?

The actress in question is Rachita Ram, a celebrated figure in Kannada cinema, who has made her Tamil debut in the film Coolie, released on August 14, 2025. In this action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rachita portrays Kalyani, a formidable antagonist and gangster whose character adds depth and intensity to the narrative. Her performance among the female actresses has been widely appreciated, marking a successful crossover into Kollywood.

Who is Rachita Ram?

Rachita Ram is a popular Indian actress known primarily for her work in the Kannada film industry. She made her acting debut with the hit film Bulbul (2013) opposite Darshan, which earned her instant recognition and success. Before entering films, she appeared in a Kannada TV serial called Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu. Rachita has since starred in several successful Kannada films like Ranna, Ambareesha, Ayogya, and Love You Rachchu. She’s known for her expressive acting, graceful screen presence, and ability to handle both romantic and intense roles with ease.

More about Coolie

Coolie features an ensemble cast, including Thalaivar Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan and Sathyaraj. The film’s storyline revolves around a former coolie union leader investigating the death of his friend, leading him into a confrontation with a crime syndicate. Rachita Ram’s portrayal of Kalyani stands out in the film, showcasing her versatility and ability to hold her own alongside seasoned actors through which she has outshined the female lead Shruti Haasan.

Coolie has generated significant buzz, not only for its star-studded cast but also for its direction and music. The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has been well-received, adding to the overall appeal of the movie. Despite mixed reviews regarding its second half, the film has performed well at the box office, grossing over Rs 250 crore worldwide











