Who will replace Dhankar as India’s next Vice President? Full list of BJP’s probable candidates

The NDA has authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda to pick the NDA’s candidate.

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post of Vice President of India on 21 July 2025, citing health concerns. His term was to end in August 2027. Now, the election for the next Vice-President of the country will be held on 9 September. Nominations for the office of vice president can be filed till 21 August.

This will be the 17th Vice Presidential election.

Who are BJP’s probable nominees for 17th Vice Presidential election?

On its part, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working round the clock to finalise its nominee and has started discussions on the potential names that include Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Sikkim Governor Om Mathur, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are also among the probable candidates for the election.

What about RSS?

Seshadri Chari of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is also said to be one of the names under consideration. Current Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is also being considered as a nominee. According to the sources, several governors and lieutenant governors met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the last month.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda to pick the NDA’s candidate.

Who can contest the vice president election?

A person cannot be elected as the vice president unless he is a citizen of India, has completed 35 years of age and qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha. A person is also not eligible if he holds any office of profit under the government of India or a state government or any subordinate local authority.

Important dates related to VP elections

Last date for making nominations: 21 August 2025

Date for the scrutiny of nominations: 22 August 2025

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 25 August 2025

Date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken: 9 September 2025

Hours of poll: 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM

Date on which counting, if required, shall be taken: 9 September 2025











