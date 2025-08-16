



Business Wire India

Xsolla, a global commerce company helping developers launch, grow and monetize their games, announces today a significant expansion of its payments solution across Southeast Asia, reinforcing its commitment to delivering localized, mobile-first checkout experiences in the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets. With the launch of ShopeePay in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, FPX in Malaysia, K PLUS and AIS in Thailand, Indosat in Indonesia, and MerPay in Japan through Xsolla Pay Station, developers and publishers can now offer more trusted regional payment methods to players across Asia, boosting conversions and driving long-term engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250814644507/en/

(Graphic: Xsolla)

The gaming market in Asia continues to grow at an extraordinary pace. The mobile gaming content market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to surpass $70 billion by 2025, with mobile gaming expected to account more than 60% of all gaming revenue in the region – underscoring the explosive growth and dominant role of mobile in Asia’s gaming landscape. Success in this mobile-first, highly localized market requires deep cultural alignment, especially at checkout. Players expect frictionless access to games and prefer to pay using popular digital wallets, bank transfers, or carrier billing rather than global credit cards.

Key benefits of the Payments in Asia expansion include:

Trusted Local Payment Methods with Proven Reach : Xsolla Pay Station now supports ShopeePay (dominant in Malaysia and Singapore e-commerce), FPX (used by 90% of Malaysian consumers), K PLUS (Thailand’s top mobile banking app with 22.8M users), AIS (Thailand’s #2 mobile carrier with 44M users), Indosat (Indonesia’s key carrier billing provider) and MerPay (One of Japan’s e-wallet that serves 16.8M users). These integrations reflect regional dominance and user trust across the Asian markets.

: Xsolla Pay Station now supports ShopeePay (dominant in Malaysia and Singapore e-commerce), FPX (used by 90% of Malaysian consumers), K PLUS (Thailand’s top mobile banking app with 22.8M users), AIS (Thailand’s #2 mobile carrier with 44M users), Indosat (Indonesia’s key carrier billing provider) and MerPay (One of Japan’s e-wallet that serves 16.8M users). These integrations reflect regional dominance and user trust across the Asian markets. Localized Checkout in Native Languages : Checkout flows are fully localized, providing players with regionally tailored language support for a more intuitive, frictionless payment experience.

: Checkout flows are fully localized, providing players with regionally tailored language support for a more intuitive, frictionless payment experience. Mobile-First, Wallet-Optimized Flows : Payment journeys are designed for mobile behavior, supporting QR codes, banking apps, and carrier billing without redirects or unnecessary friction.

: Payment journeys are designed for mobile behavior, supporting QR codes, banking apps, and carrier billing without redirects or unnecessary friction. Access to 1.5 B+ Gamers in High-Growth Markets : Southeast Asia is projected to reach over 332 million gamers by 2028, with mobile accounting for 60% of game revenue. This makes payment localization critical for reach and monetization.

: Southeast Asia is projected to reach over 332 million gamers by 2028, with mobile accounting for 60% of game revenue. This makes payment localization critical for reach and monetization. Increased Conversion and Reduced Abandonment: Familiar payment options and native-language checkout reduce cart drop-off and improve transaction success, especially among underbanked users who rely on wallets and telecom billing.

“Asia continues to lead the global gaming economy, especially in mobile,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “To succeed in this region, developers must meet players where they are on their devices, in their language, and through their preferred payment methods. This is further supported by the fact that digital wallets are the most popular payment method among gamers in the Asian region, with over 75% using them to pay for games. With this expansion, we’re helping developers turn interest into transactions and build meaningful, localized experiences across Asia.”

These additions build on Xsolla’s vast coverage and existing infrastructure, strengthening its position as the go-to partner for developers expanding into Asia. With Pay Station’s new localized methods, developers can deliver smoother, faster, and more trusted checkout experiences that align with player behavior across key tiger markets.

Developers and publishers interested in expanding their reach and improving conversions in Asia can enable these payment methods directly through Xsolla Pay Station.

To get started or integrate Payments in Asia, check out https://publisher.xsolla.com/

For a complete list of enhancements and developer tools, visit: xsolla.pro/rws25paymentsinasia

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250814644507/en/





Source link