DPL Season 2: Yash Dhull’s stunning century powers Central Delhi Kings to 15-run victory

Yash Dhull hits a brilliant hundred to help Central Delhi Kings defeat North Delhi Strikers by 15 runs.

Yash Dhull after smashing century in DPL 2025. (PIC – X)

Yash Dhull smashed a scintillating century to guide Central Delhi Kings to a 15-run victory against North Delhi Strikers in a rain-curtailed match in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), which was reduced to 16 overs per side at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

After Dhull’s century helped the Kings to set a mammoth 198-run target, the Strikers got off to a brilliant start as opening batters Sarthak Ranjan (52 off 26) and Arnav Bugga (43 off 13) stitched an 85-run partnership inside five overs before Bugga departed after smashing 5 fours and 3 sixes.

However, as the innings progressed, Central Delhi Kings fought back, making timely breakthroughs and slowing down the momentum. Key wickets at crucial junctures, including the dismissals of Sarthak Ranjan, Yajas Sharma, Yash Dabas, and Vaibhav Kandpal, halted the charge. Despite their aggressive approach and brief partnerships, the Strikers fell short as the disciplined bowling attack of Central Delhi Kings held their nerve in the second half of the chase to restrict the Strikers to 182/9 in 16 overs.

The Kings’ bowlers, particularly Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, and Tejas Baroka, played a pivotal role in containing the opposition at critical stages.

Earlier in the match, Central Delhi Kings took command against North Delhi Strikers by posting a formidable total of 197 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. The standout performance of the innings was delivered by Yash Dhull, the former India U19 World Cup-winning captain, who compiled a sensational century, scoring 101 runs off just 56 balls.

Dhull’s masterful knock was studded with 8 fours and 7 sixes, showcasing a perfect balance of measured aggression and controlled stroke play. His innings provided the backbone for the Kings’ imposing total and set the tone for the team’s competitive edge.

The contribution from Yugal Saini, who smashed 63 of just 28 balls, further bolstered the innings, as he supported Dhull’s dominating display by maintaining a brisk scoring rate throughout the innings, allowing the Kings to reach a challenging target of 198 runs for the opposition to chase.

For North Delhi Strikers, Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged three wickets and gave away just 35 runs in his quota of four overs. Also, Arjun Rapria took a hat-trick but proved to be costly as he conceded 30 runs in two overs.

Brief scores:

Central Delhi Kings 197/7 in 16 overs (Yash Dhull 101, Yugal Saini 63; Arjun Rapria 3-30) beat North Delhi Strikers 182/9 in 16 overs (Sarthak Ranjan 52, Arnav Bugga 43; Tejas Baroka 2-36) by 15 runs.











